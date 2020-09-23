Moor Mother releasing new album this Friday; powerful 11-minute jazz-inspired song out now

Moor Mother has announced a new album Circuit City, and she'll release it in just two days from now (9/25) via Don Giovanni (pre-order). As written on Moor Mother's Bandcamp, "Framed by Moor Mother’s bold poetry performed live by Steve Montenegro, Luke Stewart, Keir Neuringer, Tchese Holmes, Aquiles, Madam Data and Elon Battle, Circuit City is an afrofuturist song cycle for our current climate." Lead single "Act 1: Working Machine" finds Moor Mother delivering suspenseful, stream-of-consciousness spoken word over equally compelling free jazz instrumentation in a way that's not unlike this year's Who Sent You? by Irreversible Entanglements, the jazz group that Moor Mother, Luke Stewart, Keir Neuringer, Tchese Holmes, and Aquiles are all part of.

A press release also notes that "Circuit City is the recorded soundtrack of a staged-production of the same name, set in a living room in a futurist corporate-owned apartment complex. Part musical, part choreopoem, part play, the work was composed by Moor Mother (aka Camae Ayewa) to address and eliminate systemic problems associated with the injustice of housing rights, public vs. private ownership, and technology." Those themes definitely come through on this powerful new single, which you can listen to and watch the Bob Sweeney-directed video for below.

Tracklist

1. Act 1 - Working Machine

2. Act 2 - Circuit Break

3. Act 3 - Time Of No Time

4. Act 4 - No More Wires