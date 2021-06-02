Moor Mother signs to ANTI-, releases new song “Zami”

The very talented, very versatile rapper/poet/artist/etc Moor Mother (aka Camae Ayewa) has signed to ANTI- Records, and her first single for the label is "Zami," which was produced by frequent collaborator Madam Data. "'Zami' speaks to a number of different themes," Moor Mother says. "Using the lenses of Black Quantum Futurism, the lyrics speak to Time and Space, injustice, racism, erasure of African identity. 'Zami' speaks of agency and something beyond freedom. It speaks of another future. It speaks about connections free from the stains of colonialism. It speaks about the expansive temporalities of Afro Diasporan people around the world."

It's a noisy, psychedelic rap song, and it's as gripping as you'd expect from Moor Mother. It also comes with a well-matched, glitchy video that you can check out right here: