Morbid Angel announce 40th anniversary tour with Revocation, Vitriol, Skeletal Remains, Crypta
Florida death metal legends Morbid Angel are celebrating "40 years of acid" with the "United States Tour of Terror 2023," which goes down 40 years after their 1983 formation. (Though guitarist Trey Azagthoth is their only original member.) Along for the ride, they've got Revocation and Crypta on all dates, plus Skeletal Remains on the first leg and Vitriol on the second. All dates are listed below.
NYC gets a show on April 11 at Gramercy Theater, and that's one of the dates with Vitriol. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (11/4) at 10 AM with presales beforehand.
Morbid Angel -- 2022 Tour Dates
2023-03-15 The Vinyl Music Hall Pensacola FL
2023-03-17 Rise Rooftop Houston TX
2023-03-18 Amplified Live Dallas TX
2023-03-19 Come and Take It Live Austin TX
2023-03-21 Marquee Theater Tempe Az
2023-03-23 Virginia Street Brewhouse Reno NV
2023-03-24 Great American Music Hall San Francisco CA
2023-03-25 Brick By Brick San Diego CA
2023-03-26 The Regent Theater Los Angeles CA
2023-03-28 Oriental Theater Denver CO
2023-03-30 The Rave Milwaukee WI
2023-03-31 Apollo Theater AC Belvidere IL
2023-04-01 The Forge Joliet IL
2023-04-02 The Art Theater Hobart IN
2023-04-04 Piere's Entertainment Center Ft Wayne IN
2023-04-06 The Machine Shop Flint MI
2023-04-07 Riverfront Live Cincinnati OH
2023-04-08 The KING of CLUBS Columbus OH
2023-04-09 Jergels Pitttsburgh PA
2023-04-11 Gramercy Theater New York City NY
2023-04-12 Warehouse on Watts Philadelphia PA
2023-04-14 Empire Live Albany NY
2023-04-15 Worcester Palladium Worcester MA
2023-04-16 Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore MD
2023-04-18 The Concourse Knoxville TN
2023-04-19 The Masquerade (Heaven) Atlanta GA
2023-04-21 The Orpheum Tampa FL
2023-04-22 The Culture Room Ft Lauderdale FL
all dates with Revocation and Crypta
March 15 - April 4 with Skeletal Remains
April 6 - 22 with Vitriol