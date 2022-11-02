Morbid Angel announce 40th anniversary tour with Revocation, Vitriol, Skeletal Remains, Crypta

Florida death metal legends Morbid Angel are celebrating "40 years of acid" with the "United States Tour of Terror 2023," which goes down 40 years after their 1983 formation. (Though guitarist Trey Azagthoth is their only original member.) Along for the ride, they've got Revocation and Crypta on all dates, plus Skeletal Remains on the first leg and Vitriol on the second. All dates are listed below.

NYC gets a show on April 11 at Gramercy Theater, and that's one of the dates with Vitriol. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (11/4) at 10 AM with presales beforehand.

Morbid Angel -- 2022 Tour Dates

2023-03-15 The Vinyl Music Hall Pensacola FL

2023-03-17 Rise Rooftop Houston TX

2023-03-18 Amplified Live Dallas TX

2023-03-19 Come and Take It Live Austin TX

2023-03-21 Marquee Theater Tempe Az

2023-03-23 Virginia Street Brewhouse Reno NV

2023-03-24 Great American Music Hall San Francisco CA

2023-03-25 Brick By Brick San Diego CA

2023-03-26 The Regent Theater Los Angeles CA

2023-03-28 Oriental Theater Denver CO

2023-03-30 The Rave Milwaukee WI

2023-03-31 Apollo Theater AC Belvidere IL

2023-04-01 The Forge Joliet IL

2023-04-02 The Art Theater Hobart IN

2023-04-04 Piere's Entertainment Center Ft Wayne IN

2023-04-06 The Machine Shop Flint MI

2023-04-07 Riverfront Live Cincinnati OH

2023-04-08 The KING of CLUBS Columbus OH

2023-04-09 Jergels Pitttsburgh PA

2023-04-11 Gramercy Theater New York City NY

2023-04-12 Warehouse on Watts Philadelphia PA

2023-04-14 Empire Live Albany NY

2023-04-15 Worcester Palladium Worcester MA

2023-04-16 Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore MD

2023-04-18 The Concourse Knoxville TN

2023-04-19 The Masquerade (Heaven) Atlanta GA

2023-04-21 The Orpheum Tampa FL

2023-04-22 The Culture Room Ft Lauderdale FL

all dates with Revocation and Crypta

March 15 - April 4 with Skeletal Remains

April 6 - 22 with Vitriol