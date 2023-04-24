Morbid Angel guitarist Trey Azagthoth collapses onstage during Tampa, FL show

Morbid Angel guitarist Trey Azagthoth collapsed onstage during the fifth song of the band's Tampa, FL show at The Orpheum on Friday night (4/21). Attendee-taken video shows him being helped offstage by roadies after appearing unsteady on his feet and falling over mid-song. The rest of the band played one more song before ending the show, with bassist and vocalist Steve Tucker telling the crowd, "I think we're gonna call it a night, man. Without the leader... I apologize. I love all you motherfuckers. Thank you for coming. Hopefully Trey is all right. We'll see you all again real soon, man. You have a good fucking night."

Blabbermouth points out that Trey's mother, Janell Fulghum Emmanuel, posted an update on Facebook about her son's condition on Saturday. "I would like to say thank you for all of your well wishes for my son, Trey," she wrote. "As it appears, Trey was totally dehydrated. His back issue was due to him slipping while going down the stairs of the bus and hit his back on one of the stairs. They have decided to go ahead and have a show tonight, and I am just hoping and praying that all goes well."

“I had a message from (Morbid Angel guitarist Vadim Von) Dan, he said that Trey got rest last night and was up and around and seem to be ready," she continued. "I will continue to watch anything I can find about tonight. When he returns home tomorrow, I know he’ll need rest, but also needs to get some medical help. Again, thank you so much for your concern. He loves his fans."

Back in March, one person died and more were injured after the roof collapsed on Morbid Angel's Belvidere, Illinois show during a tornado. Dave Davidson of Revocation, who have been supporting Morbid Angel on this run, broke his wrist earlier this month during the Cincinnati show.