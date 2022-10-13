Morbikon (Municipal Waste, Finntroll) prep debut LP (stream “Deaththirst”)

Morbikon is a new blackened death metal band with some familiar faces: Municipal Waste's Phil “Land Phil” Hall and Dave Witte are on guitars/bass and drums, respectively, and Mathias “Vreth” Lillmåns, vocalist of Finland folk/black metallers Finntroll, is fronting the band. Their debut album Ov Mournful Twilight comes out October 28 via Tankcrimes (pre-order), and we're premiering the truly nasty new single "Deaththirst." Land Phil says, "'Deaththirst' is by far one of the most intense and brutal tracks on the new Morbikon album. I wanted people to get a taste of the more punishing side of this band. Press play and get your ears bludgeoned by our brand of black metal warfare." Check it out below.

Tracklist

1. Consumed by Entropy

2. Universal Funeral

3. Cursed to March on Shattered Limbs

4. Deaththirst

5. Ov Mournful Twilight

6. In Ritual Isolation

7. Borne of Phantom Vessel

8. Infinite Pathways to the Earthen Grave