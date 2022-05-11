Morcheeba announce North American tour

British trip hop vets Morcheeba will be on tour in North America this fall in support of last year's Blackest Blue. The tour begins in Toronto on September 28 and runs through October 18 in Vancouver, with stops in NYC, Boston, Montreal, Ottowa, Philadelphia, Austin, Dallas, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo, San Francisco, Portland and Seattle. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is October 5 at Brooklyn Bowl and tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 AM.

Blackest Blue features appearances from Mark Lanegan collaborator Duke Garwood and Brad Barr (The Slip, The Barr Brothers). You can stream it below.

Morcheeba - 2022 North American Tour Dates

9/28: Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

9/29: Montreal, QC - MTELUS

9/30: Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Commons Theatre

10/02: Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

10/03: Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

10/05: New York, NY - Brooklyn Bowl

10/06: Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

10/08: Austin, TX - The Paramount Theatre

10/09: Dallas, TX - House of Blues

10/11: San Diego, CA - Music Box

10/12: Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

10/13: San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

10/14: San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

10/15: Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

10/17: Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

10/18: Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom