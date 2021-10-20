More Deadguy documentary screenings announced, including NYC w/ band/director Q&A

NJ metalcore pioneers Deaguy recently reunited for the first time in nearly 25 years at Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philly and the band's new documentary Deadguy: Killing Music premiered in Philly the night before their set. Now, more screenings have been announced: Ithaca, Minneapolis, and Brooklyn.

The Brooklyn screening happens on November 17 at Nitehawk in Williamsburg, as part of the venue's BrooklynVegan-presented Music Driven series, and it'll be followed by a Q&A with the band and director William Saunders. Tickets are on sale now.

The film's synopsis reads:

This authorized documentary chronicles the short-lived career of DEADGUY and their seminal hardcore album Fixation On A Coworker. DEADGUY formed in the early 1990s, uniting members of Lifetime, Rorschach, No Escape, and more. Released in November of 1995 through Victory Records, the album hit like a dull axe blade to the face; an artistic, cynical, creepy, scathing, and unpredictable jolt to the hardcore scene, which instantly became a cult classic of the era. To this day, Fixation On A Coworker remains one of the most influential and standout records of the 1990s metallic hardcore scene as well as with noise rock circuits, having challenged the “norms” of the scene. Killing Music is a gritty and captivating documentary that retraces DEADGUY’s every move, from the band’s formation and early days, into their two albums and relentless touring, through their challenges and the disputes within its ranks which saw the band emerge with a new lineup before their first album would even see release, and eventual disintegration. Featuring never before seen pictures and videos, unearthed live audio recordings, interviews with every member of the band’s multiple lineups, a wide cast of industry peers, and much more, Killing Music also sees the Fixation On A Coworker lineup reuniting for the first time in more than two decades on camera, as the band prepared to play together for the first time since 1995.

More screenings TBA. All currently announced screenings are listed below, alongside the trailer and a video from their recent reunion show.

Screenings

11/05/2021 Cinemapolis – Ithaca, NY

11/12/2021 Sound Unseen (Official Selection) @ Bryant Lake Bowl - Minneapolis, MN

11/17/2021 Nitehawk Cinema – Brooklyn, NY