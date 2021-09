The 2021 edition of Governors Ball kicked off on Friday (9/24) with Billie Eilish, Portugal. The Man, Future Islands, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Orville Peck, Leon Bridges, Bartees Strange and more at a new location, the parking lot of Citi Field in Queens. We already posted one set of pictures and a recap of day one of GovBall, and below you'll find a second set of pictures, by Toby Tenenbaum.