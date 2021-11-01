More pictures from the 2021 Village Halloween Parade

photo by Sachyn Mital

We already posted one set of pictures from the Village Halloween Parade's massive 2021 return, and below, you'll find a second, by Sachyn Mital. With an estimated 60,000 marchers and half a million watching, the event's artistic director, Jeanne Fleming, called this year "the largest parade" she's seen yet, saying on Sunday night (10/31), "This is more than I can ever imagine. This is the heart and soul of New York City. This is people reaching into their hearts and doing something for each other."

Filed Under: Halloween Parade, Village Halloween Parade
Categories: Halloween, Music News, NYC, Photo Galleries
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top