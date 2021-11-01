More pictures from the 2021 Village Halloween Parade

We already posted one set of pictures from the Village Halloween Parade's massive 2021 return, and below, you'll find a second, by Sachyn Mital. With an estimated 60,000 marchers and half a million watching, the event's artistic director, Jeanne Fleming, called this year "the largest parade" she's seen yet, saying on Sunday night (10/31), "This is more than I can ever imagine. This is the heart and soul of New York City. This is people reaching into their hearts and doing something for each other."