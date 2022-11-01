More pictures from the 2022 Village Halloween Parade

photo by Sachyn Mital

We already posted one set of pictures from the Village Halloween Parade's 49th annual 2022 edition; below, find a second, by Sachyn Mital.

Not related to the parade, according to police, was a shooting in Greenwich Village on Halloween night, blocks from its route on East 13th St. ABC7 reports that the 21-year-old victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital after being shot on his back and buttocks. His injuries are not reported to be life-threatening.

