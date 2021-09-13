More Pitchfork Festival 2021 Sunday pictures

The 2021 edition of Pitchfork Festival wrapped up on Sunday (9/12) in Chicago's Union Park, with Erykah Badu, Flying Lotus, Andy Shauf, Danny Brown, Yves Tumor, Thundercat, Caroline Polachek, The Weather Station, Mariah the Scientist, Oso Oso, keiyaA, Special Interest, and Tomberlin. We already posted one set of pictures from Sunday, and below, you can find a second, by Ben Stas.

