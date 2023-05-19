Morgan Wade announces new album ‘Psychopath,’ shares title track

Morgan Wade has announced the anticipated followup to her breakthrough album Reckless. It's called Psychopath, and it comes out August 25 via Ladylike Records/Sony (pre-order). Like Reckless, it was made with producer Sadler Vaden of Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, and the first taste is the title track, a song that Morgan wrote in the weeks leading up to Reckless' release. It hooks you right away with a very Morgan Wade-style one-liner ("You say I'm a psychopath/Sitting at the bar drinking my coffee black"), and it unfurls as exactly the kind of modern country/rock/pop fusion that made Reckless such a triumph. It's the kind of lead single that instantly gets you excited to hear the rest of the LP.

The song's about "being so engrossed in someone, it’s like “What the hell was I doing before I met you? I don’t even fucking know!," Morgan says via press release. And she adds, "When you look at the title, you don’t assume that’s a love song. But it is. I kinda dig that." Listen below.

Morgan also has upcoming tour dates, including Lollapalooza, ACL Fest, an LA show with Turnpike Troubadours, an Asbury Park show on August 16 at The Stone Pony, and more. All dates here.