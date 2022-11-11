Morgan Wade battles addiction on powerful sequel to “The Night,” shares videos for both songs

Back in 2019, Morgan Wade released her breakthrough single "The Night," her first collaboration with The 400 Unit's Sadler Vaden, which led to Sadler producing her excellent 2021 album Reckless. It was inspired by Morgan's struggles with addiction, and it remains one of her most powerful songs, and today it gets a sequel, "The Night (Part 2)." It was also produced by Sadler, and it includes some callbacks to the original, but it's more atmospheric, a little electronic, and an impactful beast of its own. Morgan also compiled both songs on a 7" single and released videos for both, directed by P.R. Brown (Death Cab For Cutie, Green Day, Jack White, etc).

"P.R. sent a treatment that stopped me in my tracks," Morgan said. "He seemed to crawl into the two songs, just ingested them in all the shattered bits – and wrote this interconnected treatment that traced not just a mental breakdown, but how fragile maintaining one’s equilibrium even when you’ve been figured out the meds or the reasons or whatever else you need to stay sane. “He’s worked with everyone. The fact that he wanted to work with me was amazing, but what he sent us about how saw and wanted to capture the song, it was shocking how completely he understood the things I was writing about."

P.R. adds, "As a director I am drawn to people who have something to say and feel what they present as an artist. When I first heard Night 1 and 2 from Morgan, I was captivated by the raw honesty she was singing about. When we started coming up with the concepts for the two videos, I knew that it had to be about her journey, what she went through and how she got to where she is now. Life is abstract and each person has their own path that they take along the way. These videos are symbolic impressions of the path Morgan has traveled. I spent 4 nights by myself wandering downtown NYC to capture life as it unfolded. The whole time I was thinking about how Morgan had been to the same places and what she was going through. After capturing that footage we found a way to tell her story without being so specific that others could not relate. I am so proud of what we created together and Morgan's willingness to relive some of her journey through her stunning performance."

Morgan also has a mostly-sold-out headlining tour coming up in 2023, including stops at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on February 27 with Kyle Kelly and March 1 with Kaitlin Butts (both sold out). All dates and both new videos below.

Morgan Wade -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates

Nov. 12 / Paycom Center / Oklahoma City, OK

Nov. 16 / Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences of West Virginia / Charleston, WV

Nov. 17 / Jefferson Center / Roanoke, VA

Nov. 18 / Bijou Theatre / Knoxville, TN

Nov. 19 / Eddie’s Attic / Decatur, GA – SOLD OUT

Nov. 20 / Eddie’s Attic / Decatur, GA – SOLD OUT

Dec. 17 / Paramount Center for the Arts / Bristol, TN

Jan. 13 / 30A Songwriters Festival 2023 / Santa Rosa Beach, FL

Jan. 27 / Mile 0 Fest / Key West, FL

Feb. 4 / Lincoln Theatre / Raleigh, NC

Feb. 21 / 9:30 Club / Washington, D.C.

Feb. 22 / Headliners Music Hall / Louisville, KY

Feb. 24 / Headliners Music Hall / Louisville, KY – SOLD OUT

Feb. 25 / Newport Music Hall / Columbus, OH

Feb. 26 / 9:30 Club / Washington, D.C. – SOLD OUT

Feb. 27 / Bowery Ballroom / New York, NY – SOLD OUT

March 1 / Bowery Ballroom / New York, NY – SOLD OUT

March 2 / Royale / Boston, MA – SOLD OUT

March 3 / World Cafe Live / Philadelphia, PA – SOLD OUT

March 4 / Agora Theater & Ballroom / Cleveland, OH

March 5 / El Club / Detroit, MI

March 7 / Hi-Fi / Indianapolis, IN – SOLD OUT

March 8 / The Sylvee / Madison, WI

March 10 / Joe’s Live / Rosemont, IL – SOLD OUT

March 11 / First Avenue / Minneapolis, MN

March 12 / Wooly’s / Des Moines, IA – SOLD OUT

March 14 / Mission Ballroom / Denver, CO

March 15 / The Commonwealth Room / Salt Lake City, UT – SOLD OUT

March 17 / The Coop / Columbia Falls, MT – SOLD OUT

March 18 / The Neptune Theatre / Seattle, WA – SOLD OUT

March 19 / Revolution Hall / Portland, OR

March 21 / The Fillmore / San Francisco, CA

March 23 / Troubadour / Los Angeles, CA – SOLD OUT

March 24 / BarrelHouse Brewing Co / Paso Robles, CA – SOLD OUT

March 25 / Lobero Theatre / Santa Barbara, CA

March 26 / Crescent Ballroom / Phoenix, AZ – SOLD OUT

March 28 / Meow Wolf / Santa Fe, NM – SOLD OUT

March 30 / Heights Theater / Houston, TX – SOLD OUT

March 31 / Historic Scoot Inn / Austin, TX – SOLD OUT

April 1 / The Kessler Theater / Dallas, TX – SOLD OUT

April 2 / Historic Scoot Inn / Austin, TX – SOLD OUT

April 6 / The Grey Eagle / Asheville, NC – SOLD OUT

April 7 / Ryman Auditorium / Nashville, TN – SOLD OUT

April 8 / Tabernacle / Atlanta, GA

April 13 / Ryman Auditorium / Nashville, TN – SOLD OUT

April 14 / Buckhead Theatre / Atlanta, GA – SOLD OUT

April 15 / The Grey Eagle / Asheville, NC – SOLD OUT

April 16 / The National / Richmond, VA