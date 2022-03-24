Morgan Wade shares new “Take Me Away” video, touring with Chris Stapleton

Floyd, Virginia singer/songwriter Morgan Wade released one of 2021's best crossover country debuts with Reckless, and kept the momentum going with this year's deluxe edition, which features six new songs including new single "Run," and now she's just put out a music video for one of the original album's biggest highlights, "Take Me Away." "Making videos, especially ones that aren’t so literal, gives people other tastes and flavors – and room for their own story," Morgan said via press release. "It pulls them into the music, both the song and what this whole album is, because the pieces together show you all the ways someone can be broken down, can desire, can engage... that’s a bigger truth than any one song." Check the video out below.

Reckless was one of 2021's most acclaimed country albums, but if you haven't checked it out yet, you should change that, even if country isn't something you normally listen to. "A lot of people wanted to corner Morgan as, ‘You’re the next Tyler Childers,'" said Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit guitarist Sadler Vaden (who produced Reckless) in an interview with Rolling Stone, "and she did not want to be that. I’ll even say that, at first, I maybe thought that she was that too. But she loves pop music. And so I just tried to help her achieve the sound that she was hearing in her head." It's true; when asked about her influences for a feature in Holler, she picked Lana Del Rey, Halsey, Miley Cyrus, NF, and Eminem, and didn't name a single country singer at all. And she might have a little more of a drawl than Lana does, but her personal, emotive, deeply satisfying version of pop-Americana otherwise scratches a very similar itch.

Morgan also has a bunch of tour dates coming up, including a run opening Chris Stapleton's tour. She plays his Jones Beach (8/25) date alongside Elle King, which is a great bill. All tour dates here.

--