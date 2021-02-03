Morgan Wallen’s label has suspended his contract indefinitely, following use of racial slur

Following country star Morgan Wallen being caught on film using the N-word (his third highly publicized scandal in the past six months), his his music was removed from all stations owned by radio chain Cumulus Media and from major Spotify/Apple Music playlists, and now his label Big Loud Records has "made the decision to suspend Morgan Wallen's recording contract indefinitely." They also add that their partner Republic Records "fully supports Big Loud's decision and agrees such behavior will not be tolerated." See their full statement:

UPDATE: The Academy of Country Music will also "halt Morgan Wallen's potential involvement and eligibility" for this year's awards:

Previously, TMZ reported that Wallen was caught yelling the slur outside of his house while intoxicated, and Wallen issued an apology to TMZ saying, "I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."

Fellow country stars later weighed in, including Maren Morris, who tweeted, "We all know it wasn’t his first time using that word."

Last year, Wallen was dropped by SNL after video surfaced of him partying without a mask on (which he and SNL then spoofed) when he eventually appeared as the show's musical guest), and he was arrested for disorderly conduct after getting kicked out of Kid Rock's bar in Nashville in 2020.

Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album is currently the No. 1 album in the country.