Morgan Wallen’s music removed from radio & Spotify/Apple Music playlists after use of racial slur

UPDATE: Morgan Wallen's label suspended his contract indefinitely.

UPDATE 2: The Academy of Country Music will "halt Morgan Wallen's potential involvement and eligibility" for this year's awards:

--

Original post...

27-year-old country star Morgan Wallen currently has the No. 1 album in the country, but his fame continues to be marred by controversy. He was arrested for disorderly conduct after getting kicked out of Kid Rock's bar in Nashville in 2020, he was dropped by SNL after video surfaced of him partying without a mask on (which he and SNL then spoofed when he eventually appeared as the show's musical guest), and now his music is being removed from radio and streaming service playlists after Wallen was caught on video using the N-word while intoxicated.

TMZ first broke the news, writing:

Morgan Wallen returned home Sunday from a rowdy night with friends, and as he walked up his driveway he hurled the n-word and other profanities, it's all on video and Wallen is remorseful. The country star and a group of buddies had just spent a night out in Nashville. When they arrived at Morgan's home at around midnight, they were extremely loud ... honking horns and talking loudly ... loud enough to piss off neighbors. One of the neighbors began recording the antics. As Morgan appears to stumble toward his house, he tells someone to watch over a guy in his group. He says ... "take care of this "p****-ass mother******" -- and then goes on to say, "take care of this p****-ass n*****" ... before finally heading in.

Wallen issued a statement to TMZ, saying, "I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."

Since the news broke, Cumulus Media -- the second biggest radio chain in the country -- sent a directive to its 400-plus stations requesting that they no longer play his music, Variety reports. The directive reads: "MORGAN WALLEN — EXTREMELY IMPORTANT.” The message read: “Team, unfortunately country music star Morgan Wallen was captured on video Sunday evening using a racial slur. Effective immediately we request that all of Morgan Wallen’s music be removed from our playlists without exception. More to follow."

The BBC also reports that Wallen's music was removed from Spotify's Hot Country Songs playlist and Apple Music's equivalent, Today's Country.

Fellow country stars have weighed in as well. Kelsea Ballerini tweeted "The news out of Nashville tonight does not represent country music," and soon afterwards, Maren Morris tweeted, "It actually IS representative of our town because this isn’t his first 'scuffle' and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless. We all know it wasn’t his first time using that word. We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse."

Mickey Guyton also said "this is not his first time using that 'unacceptable' racial slur and we all known that."

A now-deleted tweet of Wallen using the same slur in 2012 (while quoting a Meek Mill lyric) has resurfaced as well.