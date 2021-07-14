Morly shares “Wasted” From debut LP ‘Til I Start Speaking’

Visual artist and singer/songwriter Katy Morley has already released a few EPs as Morly, and her debut album, ‘Til I Start Speaking, is due out August 20 via Cascine and Sweat Entertainment. Following the dreamy, jazzy "Twain Harte" and "Dance to You," both of which recall Fiona Apple's Tidal or Feist, Morly has shared a third single, "Wasted." This one adds the sound of a gospel choir to Morly's jazzy, lilting style, and she says, "it's one of those songs that felt like it was already written."

Stream "Wasted," "Dance to You," and "Twain Harte" below.