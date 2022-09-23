MorMor announces debut album ‘Semblance’ & tour, shares “Chasing Ghosts”

After putting out the Heaven's Only Wishful EP in 2018 and the Some Place Else EP in 2019, Toronto art pop artist MorMor has finally announced his debut album, Semblance, due November 4 via Don't Guess. It includes recent singles "Seasons Change" and "Far Apart" as well as the just-released "Chasing Ghosts," which comes with a video animated by Otto Tang. Here's what MorMor says about it:

I felt that this character was from a similar world to the one that we had built for “Don’t Cry”; therefore I decided to use this medium to tell the story. There’s a certain limitlessness when it comes to animation that I deeply appreciate. It is possible to create worlds that are not confined to the same kind of logic that exists outside of this medium.

Check out all three singles and the full tracklist below.

MorMor has also announced a North American tour for early 2023, kicking off in DC and then hiting Brooklyn, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more. The Brooklyn date is January 21 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Dawn

2. Seasons Change

3. Far Apart

4. Here It Goes Again

5. Days End

6. Crawl

7. Chasing Ghosts

8. Don't Cry

9. Lifeless

10. Better At Letting Go

11. Quiet Heart

MorMor -- 2022 Tour Dates

1/20 - Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage

1/21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

1/22 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

1/24 - Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre

1/26 - Toronto, ON @ AXIS Club

1/28 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

1/31 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

2/1- Seattle, WA @ Neumos

2/3 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

2/4 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy