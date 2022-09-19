Morning Again release new song ft. The Black Dahlia Murder’s Trevor Strnad (listen)

Metalcore vets Morning Again continue to gear up for their new EP Borrowed Time (due in November via Revelation Records), and it includes recent single "Serpiente" as well as the new "Resignation." This new single is especially significant, as it features guest vocals from The Black Dahlia Murder's Trevor Strnad, who tragically took his own life earlier this year. It's a great song, and you can hear it below. Morning Again's first US show in years will be a Furnace Fest this weekend.

Meanwhile, The Black Dahlia Murder revealed last week that they will continue, with guitarist and co-founder Brian Eschbach moving to lead vocalist. They're playing a tribute show to Trevor on October 28 in Detroit.