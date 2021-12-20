Morphine drummer Billy Conway, RIP

Billy Conway, who played drums in '90s band Morphine, has died following a long battle with cancer. He was 65. Via Rolling Stone, the sad news was shared on Vapors of Morphine's Facebook: “We are devastated to learn that our brother, Morphine drummer Billy Conway, has passed, finally succumbing to cancer after a long fight. Our deepest condolences go to his family and friends.”

Conway also played with frontman Mark Sandman, who died in 1999, in pre-Morphine band Treat Her Right. While he was not Morphine's original drummer, he filled in when Jerome Deupree had to take leave from the group due to hand pain, and played on their 1993 breakthrough Cure for Pain, remaining a part of the group till Sandman's death. Conway was also a member of Vapors of Morphine, which featured ex-Morphine members and formed in 2009.

Rest in peace, Billy.