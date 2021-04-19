Morrissey didn’t like The Simpsons’ portrayal of him in Smiths-inspired episode

The Smiths-inspired episode of The Simpsons, "Panic on the Streets of Springfield," aired on Sunday night, and the real Morrissey isn't very happy about it.

In the episode, Lisa discovers '80s British band Quilloughby & The Snuffs, whose jangly music and depressed, clever and romantic (and vegan) lyrics make her an instant fan. She conjures the '80s ideal of Quilloughby, voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch, as an imaginary friend who teaches her the art of the withering put-down and also tells her its okay to use Homer's credit card to buy tickets to see a Snuffs reunion at the Bummershoot festival. On the way to the festival, Lisa becomes more and more put off by Quilloughby's negativity, and when the actual reunited band take the stage she finds her hero to be bitter, out of shape, no longer a vegan, and spouting seriously racist views on immigrants.

While Morrissey is still vegetarian, the other aspects of this Simpsonized analogue of Morrissey are not inaccurate. Needless to say Morrissey found the show unfairly painted a vulgar picture of him, and he took to his official Facebook to whinge about it.

"The Simpson’s show started out creating great insight into the modern cultural experience, but has since degenerated to trying to capitalize on cheap controversy and expounding on vicious rumors," the post reads. "Poking fun at subjects is one thing. Other shows like SNL still do a great job at finding ways to inspire great satire. But when a show stoops so low to use harshly hateful tactics like showing the Morrissey character with his belly hanging out of his shirt (when he has never looked like that at any point in his career) makes you wonder who the real hurtful, racist group is here."

It goes on. "Even worse - calling the Morrissey character out for being a racist, without pointing out any specific instances, offers nothing. It only serves to insult the artist." He goes on to say, "They should take that mirror and hold it up to themselves," referring to Hank Azaria's portrayal of Apu. The post also says, "Morrissey has never made a 'cash grab,' hasn’t sued any people for their attacks, has never stopped performing great shows, and is still a serious vegan and strong supporter for animal rights...Truly they are the only ones who have stopped creating, and have instead turned unapologetically hurtful and racist."

Hank Azaria has apologized for Apu, and The Simpsons now no longer uses white actors to voice non-white characters like Dr. Hibbert and Carl.

UPDATE (3:45 PM): The Facebook post was edited 12 hours later and is now attributed to Morrissey manager Peter Katsis. You can read the full Facebook statement below.

You can stream "Panic on the Streets of Springfield" via Hulu, and watch one of the musical numbers co-written by Flight of the Conchords' Bret McKenzie -- “Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You)” -- below.