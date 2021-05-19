Morrissey is “writing, producing, and contributing vocals” to A$AP Rocky’s new album

A$AP Rocky is GQ's latest cover star, and in the accompanying article he talks about his incarceration in Sweden, his relationship with Rihanna, the new music he's been working on, and more. He also says that his upcoming album, All Smiles, will feature Morrissey. Rocky had been hoping to work with the former Smiths frontman for years, though it's coming to fruition at time where Morrissey does not exactly have much goodwill in the public eye. Rocky told GQ that he's a "huge fan," and that Morrissey has been "writing, producing, and contributing vocals" to the album. "Anything you need him to do, he show up and do," Rocky said.

Rihanna may not appear on All Smiles, but Rocky told GQ that she "absolutely" influenced the album, saying, "It’s just a different point of view." He also described the album to GQ as a "ghetto love tale" that's "way more mature" than his previous work.

Read the piece in full on GQ.

Morrissey has most recently been in the news for his reaction to The Simpsons' Smiths-parody episode, which he intimated he would sue the show over.

Rocky, meanwhile, is headlining Governors Ball in September, and a documentary about his arrest, Stockholm Syndrome, airs at Tribeca Film Festival.