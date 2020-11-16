Morrissey says he’s been dropped by BMG

Morrissey has been dropped by BMG, according a post from the artist himself official news site Morrissey Central. The label released the singer's last three albums: 2017's Low in High School, 2019's all-covers California Son, and this year's I Am Not a Dog on a Chain. According to the news item, "BMG have appointed a new Executive who does not want another Morrissey album. Instead, the new BMG Executive has announced new plans for 'diversity' within BMG's artist roster, and all projected BMG Morrissey releases/reissues have been scrapped."

"This news is perfectly in keeping with the relentless galvanic horror of 2020," Morrissey says in the article. "We would be critically insane to expect anything positive."

"My three albums with BMG have been the best of my career, and I stand by them till death," Morrissey goes on to say. "Recording them has been a pivotal period in my life, and I thank the previous BMG team and everyone involved for that. It's still important to me to do music my own way, and I wouldn't want to be on a label that dictates so specifically how their artists should behave - especially when the word 'talent' is notably never mentioned."

While he's been fairly quiet this year, Morrissey was under fire for much of 2019 (and earlier) for his political views which have drifted further and further to the right. He was set to play NYC's The Apollo right when pandemic lockdown took hold.