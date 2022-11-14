Morrissey says new album no longer coming out in February, abandons LA show after half hour

Morrisey announced last month that, despite aligning himself with far-right and pro-Brexit parties in the UK and saying lots of reprehensible things, he'd signed to Capitol Records and would release a new album, Bonfire of Teenagers, in February of 2023. It appears that timeframe is no longer certain, however. In a new post on his site titled "Bonfire Unlit," he writes, "'Bonfire of Teenagers' is no longer scheduled for a February release, as stated by this site. Its fate is exclusively in the hands of Capitol Records (Los Angeles.)"

Bonfire was made with producer Andrew Watt, has Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and former bandmate Josh Klinghoffer as main session players, and also features Flea, Miley Cyrus, and Iggy Pop.

Word comes after Morrissey made headlines over the weekend for abandoning his Los Angeles show at Greek Theatre after 30 minutes. KTLA reports that one of his bandmates came back out and apologized to the crowd after Morrissey's departure, saying, "Sorry, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the show is not going to continue. Very sorry. We’ll see you next time. Apologies."

In a message on his social media accounts, Morrissey wrote, "Thank you for coming out last night, L.A. We love you and are grateful for your support. Please stand by for further announcements coming shortly.” His next scheduled tour stop is tonight (11/14) in El Cajon, CA, which is still on as of this posting. Stay tuned.