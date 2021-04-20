Morrissey now says The Simpsons “are taunting a lawsuit” but he can’t afford to retaliate

As you have probably heard (or even watched) The Simpsons last night aired an episode titled "Panic on the Streets of Springfield" where Lisa discovers and becomes obsessed with an '80s British band named Quilloughby & The Snuffs that was clearly meant to be Morrissey and The Smiths. The '80s version of Quilloughby (voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch) becomes her imaginary friend, but then Lisa gets a ticket to see a Snuffs reunion and finds him to have turned against all his former ideals, eating a pastrami sandwich on stage and spouting racist things about immigrants.

Morrissey's official Facebook posted a long response to the episode which, 12 hours after it was posted, was edited to add that manager Peter Katsis had written it. But now Moz himself has responded via Morrissey Central's Messages from Morrissey section, in a post titled "Hello Hell".

"This is my first comment (and hopefully my last) on The Simpsons‘ episode — which I know has enraged many people," Morrissey writes. "The hatred shown towards me from the creators of The Simpsons is obviously a taunting lawsuit, but one that requires more funding than I could possibly muster in order to make a challenge. Neither do I have a determined business squad of legal practitioners ready to pounce. I think this is generally understood and is the reason why I am so carelessly and noisily attacked." Yes that is surely the reason, Morrissey.

He goes on (and on) and at one point writes, "In a world obsessed with Hate Laws, there are none that protect me." You can read Morrissey's full missive below.

We're surprised Morrissey didn't complain about what we found to be the most unlikely thing that happened in the episode: a Snuffs (Smiths) reunion with Mike Joyce.