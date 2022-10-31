Morrissey signs with Capitol; new album features Iggy Pop, Miley Cyrus, Flea, more

Morrissey has fallen out of favor in the last couple years, following aligning himself with far-right and pro-Brexit parties in the UK and saying all sorts of dumb, reprehensible stuff, but that has not kept him from inking a deal with Capitol Records, who will release his new album in February. The deal excludes the UK, where Morrissey remains unsigned.

The album is titled Bonfire of Teenagers, was made with producer Andrew Watt, and features a lot of musicians you might not expect to agree to be on a Morrissey record in 2022. Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and former bandmate Josh Klinghoffer were the main session players on the album, and it also features Flea, Miley Cyrus, and Iggy Pop, whose upcoming album was also produced by Watt (and features Smith and Klinghoffer).

Spin notes that Eddie Vedder, who has also collaborated with Watt, told journalists at a listening session for his album Earthling that Bonfire "was some of the greatest Morrissey I’d heard since back when it was the greatest Morrissey. This was like solid, great Morrissey, the whole time.”

The album includes a number of songs Morrissey has already been playing on tour, including the title track, which is about the 2017 Manchester bombing outside a Ariana Grande show that has already had its detractors -- the song references the bomber, who was an Islamist extremist -- citing Morrissey's right-leaning stance on immigration.

In addition to the new album, Capitol Records has also acquired the rights to Morrissey solo albums Southpaw Grammar, You Are the Quarry, Ringleader of the Tormentors, Years of Refusal, and World Peace Is None of Your Business, and will release them in deluxe vinyl editions.

Morrissey will also be in North America for a fall tour soon that includes NYC-area shows at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre on November 30 and Newark's NJPAC on December 1.

Bonfire of the Teenagers:

I Am Veronica

Rebels Without Applause

Kerouac’s Crack

Ha Ha Harlem

I Live in Oblivion

Bonfire of Teenagers

My Funeral

Diana Dors

I Ex-love You

Sure Enough, the Telephone Rings

Saint in a Stained Glass Window

Morrissey - 2022 Tour Dates:

11/11 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

11/14 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

11/15 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

11/18 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

11/23 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

11/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

11/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

11/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

12/01 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

12/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

12/04 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway