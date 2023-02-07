Morrissey thinks Capitol Records may be deliberately sabotaging his new LP

Morrissey's new album Bonfire of the Teenagers was at one point set to come out this month via Capitol Records. The album no longer has an official release date, and no mention on the label's website, with Morrissey saying in November it was now "exclusively in the hands of Capitol Records." He then announced he was splitting from the label as Miley Cyrus asked for her collaboration be removed from the album.

Now in a new post on Morrissey Central titled "Bonfire Doused," Morrissey -- who has aligned himself with far-right political parties over the last several years -- intimates that Capitol records is deliberately try to sabotage the album: "Although [Morrissey] does not believe that Capitol Records in Los Angeles signed ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ in order to sabotage it, he is quickly coming around to that belief." Read the full Morrissey Central post below.

Bonfire of the Teenagers was recorded in 2021 and features contributions from Flea, Chad Smith, Josh Klinghoffer and Iggy Pop.