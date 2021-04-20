Morrissey’s manager blasts Benedict Cumberbatch over Simpsons episode

Morrissey's manager Peter Katsis is continuing to lash out at The Simpsons over Sunday night's Smiths-centric episode via Morrissey's official Facebook. The latest has him ripping Benedict Cumberbatch who voiced the character of Quilloughby, the lead singer of '80s band The Snuffs who were clearly inspired by The Smiths. The Facebook post reads:

Thinking more today on this Simpson’s bullshit…..

Why did Cumberbatch even agree to take this voice-over gig playing the Morrissey character?

Could he be that hard up for cash that he would agree to bad rap another artist that harshly?

Clearly he would have read the outline or script before he took the gig.

Could he actually be as big an asshole as the people on The Simpson’s writing team? and the FOX team?

Apparently so. Maybe he should speak up and tell his side of this.

Does he even have enough balls to do that? - PK

The original post on Morrissey's Facebook blasting The Simpsons wasn't originally attributed to anyone but was edited 12 hours after the original posting to include Katsis' name.