Mortality Rate return with two new songs, “Rosemary” & “Salt Water”

In the time since the great Canadian hardcore band Mortality Rate released their 2019 EP You Were The Gasoline, vocalist Jess Nyx put out two EPs by her newer band World of Pleasure, and now Stereogum points out that Morality Rate are back with two new songs of their own, "Rosemary" and "Salt Walter." No word yet if these are part of an upcoming larger release, but what we do know is that they absolutely shred, and you should check them out below.