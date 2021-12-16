Mortiferum announce NYC show ahead of tour w/ Immolation

Olympia, WA band Mortiferum's sophomore album Preserved in Torment (Profound Lore) is one of the year's best death-doom releases, and as mentioned, they'll be on tour in 2022 supporting it opening for Immolation, including some dates with Imperial Triumphant and others with Black Anvil. Ahead of those dates, they'll play a just-added NYC headlining show, on February 17 at TV Eye. Yellow Eyes and Infandus open, and tickets are on sale now.

Mortiferum are also playing California Deathfest in January and Maryland Deathfest in May. See all of their dates, and stream Preserved in Torment, below.

Yellow Eyes played another TV Eye show last month, supporting Uniform.

Immolation's NYC show happens March 19 at Irving Plaza with Demolition Hammer, Mortician, Black Anvil, and Funeral Leech (tickets).

MORTIFERUM: 2022 TOUR

01/28 – 1/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ California Deathfest

02/17 – Queens, NY @ TV Eye *

02/18 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry %

02/19 – Huntington, WV @ V Club %

02/20 – Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger %

02/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade %

02/22 – Orlando, FL @ The Haven %

02/24 – Houston, TX @ The Studio at Warehouse Live %

02/25 – Dallas ,TX @ Amplified Live %

02/26 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live %

02/28 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater %

03/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 %

03/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall %

03/04 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon %

03/05 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre %

03/06 – Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw %

03/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge %

03/09 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater %

03/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line %

03/12 – Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s %

03/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop %

03/15 – Detroit, MI @ El Club ^

03/16 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground ^

03/17 – Montreal, QC @ Petite Campus ^

03/18 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium Upstairs ^

05/26 – Baltimore, MD @ Maryland Deathfest

* - w/ Yellow Eyes & Infandus

% - w/ Immolation & Imperial Triumphant

^ - w/ Immolation & Black Anvil