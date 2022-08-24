Moses Sumney announces concert film (watch trailer & cover of Bjork’s “Come to Me”)

While he played a few shows supporting the album, Moses Sumney never did a full four for his excellent 2020 double album græ. He's announced that he and his band "will not be touring the album after all" and will instead be releasing a live concert film from his October 31, 2021 show at Los Angeles' Ford Theater. A Performance In V Acts was made in partnership with YouTube's Black Voices Fund, and comes out on Wednesday, August 31. Watch the trailer, a performance of "Doomed" and a cover of Bjork's "Come to Me," and see the tracklist, below.

"A Performance in V Acts marks the official end of the græ album cycle," Moses says. "It's a capsule of our headline show since we will not be touring the album after all. This film also ushers in a new period of creativity for me – one in which I take a continued break from making albums and touring music to focus on other disciplines."

Those other disciplines include television; Moses joins the cast of The Weeknd's HBO series The Idol, joining Lily-Rose Depp, Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey and Hank Azaria, and director Sam Levinson. Watch the most recent teaser for that below, as well.

Moses Sumney - A Performance V Acts Tracklist

ACT I: Logos

insula

Virile

Conveyor

Quarrel

ACT II: Ethos

Colouour

In Bloom

Cut me

Bless me

ACT III: Pathos

Bystanders

Me in 20 Years

Gagarin

ACT IV: Pathos

Come to Me (Björk cover)

Doomed

ACT V: ENCORE

Plastic