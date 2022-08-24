Moses Sumney announces concert film (watch trailer & cover of Bjork’s “Come to Me”)
While he played a few shows supporting the album, Moses Sumney never did a full four for his excellent 2020 double album græ. He's announced that he and his band "will not be touring the album after all" and will instead be releasing a live concert film from his October 31, 2021 show at Los Angeles' Ford Theater. A Performance In V Acts was made in partnership with YouTube's Black Voices Fund, and comes out on Wednesday, August 31. Watch the trailer, a performance of "Doomed" and a cover of Bjork's "Come to Me," and see the tracklist, below.
"A Performance in V Acts marks the official end of the græ album cycle," Moses says. "It's a capsule of our headline show since we will not be touring the album after all. This film also ushers in a new period of creativity for me – one in which I take a continued break from making albums and touring music to focus on other disciplines."
Those other disciplines include television; Moses joins the cast of The Weeknd's HBO series The Idol, joining Lily-Rose Depp, Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey and Hank Azaria, and director Sam Levinson. Watch the most recent teaser for that below, as well.
Moses Sumney - A Performance V Acts Tracklist
ACT I: Logos
insula
Virile
Conveyor
Quarrel
ACT II: Ethos
Colouour
In Bloom
Cut me
Bless me
ACT III: Pathos
Bystanders
Me in 20 Years
Gagarin
ACT IV: Pathos
Come to Me (Björk cover)
Doomed
ACT V: ENCORE
Plastic