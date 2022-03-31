Moses Sumney brought ‘Blackalachia in Brooklyn’ to BAM w/ L’Rain (pics, video, setlist)

BAM's Hanif Abdurraqib-curated Spring Series continued at Howard Gilman Opera House on Wednesday night (3/30) with Moses Sumney, who brought his "Blackalachia in Brooklyn" to the venue. His two-hour set was split into two parts; first, he and his band performed in front of a projection of Blackalachia, the performance film he released last year featuring "re-imagined, dynamic band arrangements" of songs from his discography. He came onstage clad head to toe in fabric, obscuring his face, and removed various coverings as he performed. Saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings, who just played Webster Hall with his band Sons of Kemet, joined the brass section for a song, a set highlight.

Moses' set continued after a 15-minute intermission for its second part, a more straightforward performance without projections. At one point he covered Bjork's "Come To Me," walking up the center aisle with a bouquet and scattering flowers as he sang. For his final encore, he came out solo with just a guitar, to play "Lucky Me," "Polly," and "Plastic."

L'Rain, who released the excellent Fatigue last year, opened the show. She recently supported Animal Collective on tour, and she'll be opening for Parquet Courts at one of their upcoming NYC shows, on April 2 at Brooklyn Steel. She also plays Outline: Spring at Knockdown Center on May 1 with Rostam, Arooj Aftab, and more.

See pictures from Thursday night by Ellen Qbertplaya, some fan-taken video clips, and Moses' setlist, below.

SETLIST: MOSES SUMNEY @ BAM, 3/30/2022

Insula

Virile

Conveyor

Quarrel

Colouour

In Bloom

Cut Me

Bless Me

--INTERMISSION--

Don't Bother Calling

Indulge Me

Bystanders

Me in 20 Years

Gargarin

Come to Me

Doomed

ENCORE

Lucky Me

Polly

Plastic