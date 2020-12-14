Moses Sumney & Little Dragon team for new single “The Other Lover”

Moses Sumney and Little Dragon have just released a collaborative single, "The Other Lover." It's a rework of Little Dragon's "Another Lover" from this year's New Me, Same Us, but with Moses and Yukimi Nagano's distinctive voices intertwining, it takes on a whole new form.

“When we reached out to Moses we didn’t know what to expect," say Little Dragon. "What we received was very stripped down, with his beautiful voice. We jammed along and sent it back. It bounced back from his end with added horns and sounded beautiful to our ears. We are very proud of this."

Adds Moses, "I’ve been listening to Little Dragon for a very long time; as a teen, their first album impressed upon me just how infinite modern soul music can be. When they asked me to collaborate I was so honored and surprised ('shook,' as the kids say), that it took me a while to come around. They worked with me, egoless, to craft a new vision for their song."

Listen to "The Other Lover" below.

Moses Sumney released the second part of his album græ back in May.