Moses Sumney soundtracking ‘Unveiling’ at Guggenheim and Lincoln Center

A new performance piece with music from Moses Sumney will be staged by Works & Process at The Guggenheim and Lincoln Center's Restart Stages on Tuesday, June 1. Unveiling was choreographed by Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge! Broadway) and features dancers Lia Cirio, Robbie Fairchild, Lorenzo Pagano, Ida Saki, Gabe Stone Shayer, and Cassandra Trenary. Here's more from the description:

Unveiling, by Tony- and Emmy-nominated choreographer Sonya Hashem Tayeh, navigates the search within oneself to shed, peeling off the layers one by one until there is a depth of rawness, and from within that rawness we seek anew. The exquisite sound of Moses Sumney leads the way and guides us on our journey.

This Works & Process commission was developed in a bubble residency at Catskill Mountain Foundation.

There are three performances of Unveiling on Tuesday, at 6:30 PM and 8:30 PM at The Guggenheim, and a matinee at 2 PM at Lincoln Center Restart Stages. Tickets for the Guggenheim shows will become available 72 hours before the shows, and for Lincoln Center, you can enter a ticket lottery for 2 seats in a pod until three days before the show at 12:59 PM ET.

Moses released his excellent double album, græ, in 2020. Stream it below.