Mosswood Meltdown 2023: Le Tigre, Gravy Train!!!!, The Rondelles, more

The Mosswood Meltdown returns to Oakland’s Mosswood Park on July 1 & 2. They've announced the initial lineup, which is headlined by Le Tigre, and making it even more electroclash are their old friends Gravy Train!!! (featuring Seth "Hunx" Bogart) who are reuniting for their only 2022/2023 show. The initial lineup also includes rare performances by Tina & The Total Babes, The Rondelles, and Quintron & Miss Pussycat, with more to be announced soon.

John Waters returns as host, and says, "Mosswood Meltdown is like a July 4th musical pyrotechnic display that explodes all on its own with slamming human cherry bombs, moshing punk-rock roman candles and scary screaming sparklers of every race and gender. These are my people and I can't wait to light the fuse on stage."

Early Bird tickets for Mosswood Meltdown 2023 go on sale Friday, December 9 at 9 AM Pacific. Check out the poster below.

Le Tigre are also playing Primavera Sound 2023.