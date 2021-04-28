Mosswood Meltdown (fka Burger Boogaloo) announces 2022 initial lineup

Oakland festival Burger Boogaloo, which was produced by Total Trash Productions and hosted by John Waters for its last few editions, cut ties with Burger Records back in July, as the label shut down for good amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against several artists and employees at the label. Total Trash said they'd be changing the festival's name, and that "the label’s involvement was always fairly superficial, and Burger Records never profited from ticket sales; They simply lent their name to the festival, boosted the festival via social media, and were given a merch booth on the premises." Now they've announced the festival's new name, Mosswood Meltdown, happening July 2 and 3, 2022 in Oakland's Mosswood Park.

The 2022 lineup includes many of the acts originally scheduled for 2020, including Bikini Kill (who just announced a rescheduled tour), Belgian punk veteran Plastic Bertrand (playing his first ever Bay Area show), Carbonas, Bleached, Shannon Shaw, The Fevers, Rubinoos, Pansy Division, The Younger Lovers, Midnite Snaxxx, and more to be announced. John Waters also returns as host, and tickets are on sale now.

In a statement, Total Trash Production writes: