Mosswood Meltdown (fka Burger Boogaloo) announces 2022 initial lineup
Oakland festival Burger Boogaloo, which was produced by Total Trash Productions and hosted by John Waters for its last few editions, cut ties with Burger Records back in July, as the label shut down for good amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against several artists and employees at the label. Total Trash said they'd be changing the festival's name, and that "the label’s involvement was always fairly superficial, and Burger Records never profited from ticket sales; They simply lent their name to the festival, boosted the festival via social media, and were given a merch booth on the premises." Now they've announced the festival's new name, Mosswood Meltdown, happening July 2 and 3, 2022 in Oakland's Mosswood Park.
The 2022 lineup includes many of the acts originally scheduled for 2020, including Bikini Kill (who just announced a rescheduled tour), Belgian punk veteran Plastic Bertrand (playing his first ever Bay Area show), Carbonas, Bleached, Shannon Shaw, The Fevers, Rubinoos, Pansy Division, The Younger Lovers, Midnite Snaxxx, and more to be announced. John Waters also returns as host, and tickets are on sale now.
In a statement, Total Trash Production writes:
While Total Trash Productions has always independently produced the festival and Burger Records only played a promotional role, we do not want to discount the problems of safety and inclusion that have plagued the music scene for far too long. Instead, we would like to be part of the solution.
We are committed to becoming a leader in event safety and are working to expand our policies beyond the accepted standards. Over the coming months, we will be publicly outlining new safety and awareness practices in addition to new festival guidelines. In the meantime, we are eager to hear from members of our community who have policies or best practices they would like to see us incorporate in our plans as we want to ensure that your voices are heard. Please email safety@totaltrashproductions.com with your suggestions.