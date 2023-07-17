Mother Tongues releasing debut LP (stream “Dance In The Dark”)

Toronto-based band Mother Tongues, led by guitarist and vocalist Lukas Cheung and vocalist and bassist Charise Aragoza, are releasing their debut album, Love In a Vicious Way, this Friday (7/21) via Wavy Haze Records. Cheung co-produced the album with Asher Gould Murtagh, and says, "It possesses you, it’s a pit you fall into. Love overtakes you, this record is about surrendering to that feeling." See the cover art and tracklist below.

We're premiering the album's final single, "Dance In The Dark." It's a swirling, mesmerizing track with delicate vocals floating on a bed of guitars and synths, which start out muted and grow to snarls. The band say it was "written in the thick of challenging monogamy: an exploration of sex, romance, relationship anarchy and new ways we can be together," and you can watch the accompanying video, by Cheung and Carson Teal, below.

Mother Tongues play some shows in Canada this summer; see all dates below.

Mother Tongues - Love in a Vicious Way loading...

MOTHER TONGUES - LOVE IN A VICIOUS WAY

1. A Heart Beating

2. Dance In The Dark

3. Only You (Reprise)

4. Love In A Vicious Way

5. Only You

6. Drip Drip

7. 2 LUV 2 LIV

8. Ode To Jay

9. Worm Day

10. Lonely Ones

MOTHER TONGUES: 2023 TOUR

07/20-23 - Field, ON - River & Sky Music Festival

07/27 - Peterborough, ON - Jethro's Bar

07/28 - Ottawa, ON -Club Saw - Side By Side Fest

08/05 - Sackville, NB - SappyFest