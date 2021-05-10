Motion City Soundtrack plot ‘Commit This to Memory’ anniversary tour

After going on an indefinite hiatus in 2016, Motion City Soundtrack returned in late 2019/early 2020 for a tour. COVID, of course, put a pause on any activity after that, but the band have now announced an anniversary tour for their second album, Commit This to Memory, which came out in 2005. The tour launches in January of 2022, 17 years after the album came out, but who's counting?

The dates kick off on January 1, 2022 in Milwaukee, and hit Cincinnati, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Detroit, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Silver Spring, Boston, Sayreville NJ (Starland Ballroom on January 15, NYC (Terminal 5 on January 16), Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Austin, Dallas, Denver, Seattle, Portland, Berkeley, Anaheim, Phoenix and more, wrapping up in Los Angeles on February 23 at Belasco Theater. Tickets to all shows go on sale Friday 5/14 at 10 AM local time, with an artist presale starting Tuesday 5/11 at 10 AM, and you can see all dates below.

Meanwhile, we spoke to Justin Courtney Pierre back in September about their "lost" Mark Hoppus-produced song, social justice, COVID and more. Read that Q&A HERE.

MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK: 2022 TOUR

01.01 MILWAUKEE, WI THE RAVE

01.02 CINCINNATI, OH BOGART'S

01.04 CLEVELAND, OH HOUSE OF BLUES

01.05 INDIANAPOLIS, IN EGYPTIAN ROOM AT OLD NATIONAL CENTRE

01.07 DETROIT, MI THE FILLMORE DETROIT

01.08 BUFFALO, NY TOWN BALLROOM

01.09 PITTSBURGH, PA TBD

01.11 PHILADELPHIA, PA THE FILLMORE

01.12 SILVER SPRING, MD THE FILLMORE SILVER SPRING

01.14 BOSTON, MA HOUSE OF BLUES

01.15 SAYREVILLE, NJ STARLAND BALLROOM

01.16 NEW YORK, NY TERMINAL 5

01.18 CHARLOTTE, NC THE FILLMORE CHARLOTTE

01.20 ORLANDO, FL HOUSE OF BLUES

01.21 ATLANTA, GA BUCKHEAD THEATRE

01.22 NASHVILLE, TN MARATHON MUSIC WORKS

01.24 ST. LOUIS, MO THE PAGEANT

01.25 LAWRENCE, KS GRANADA THEATER

02.08 AUSTIN, TX EMO'S

02.09 DALLAS, TX HOUSE OF BLUES

02.11 DENVER, CO SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

02.12 SALT LAKE CITY, UT THE DEPOT

02.14 SEATTLE, WA NEPTUNE THEATRE

02.15 PORTLAND, OR CRYSTAL BALLROOM

02.17 SACRAMENTO, CA ACE OF SPADES

02.18 BERKELEY, CA THE UC THEATRE

02.19 SAN DIEGO, CA HOUSE OF BLUES SAN DIEGO

02.20 ANAHEIM, CA HOUSE OF BLUES

02.22 PHOENIX, AZ THE VAN BUREN

02.23 LOS ANGELES, CA BELASCO THEATER