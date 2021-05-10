Motion City Soundtrack plot ‘Commit This to Memory’ anniversary tour
After going on an indefinite hiatus in 2016, Motion City Soundtrack returned in late 2019/early 2020 for a tour. COVID, of course, put a pause on any activity after that, but the band have now announced an anniversary tour for their second album, Commit This to Memory, which came out in 2005. The tour launches in January of 2022, 17 years after the album came out, but who's counting?
The dates kick off on January 1, 2022 in Milwaukee, and hit Cincinnati, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Detroit, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Silver Spring, Boston, Sayreville NJ (Starland Ballroom on January 15, NYC (Terminal 5 on January 16), Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Austin, Dallas, Denver, Seattle, Portland, Berkeley, Anaheim, Phoenix and more, wrapping up in Los Angeles on February 23 at Belasco Theater. Tickets to all shows go on sale Friday 5/14 at 10 AM local time, with an artist presale starting Tuesday 5/11 at 10 AM, and you can see all dates below.
Meanwhile, we spoke to Justin Courtney Pierre back in September about their "lost" Mark Hoppus-produced song, social justice, COVID and more. Read that Q&A HERE.
MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK: 2022 TOUR
01.01 MILWAUKEE, WI THE RAVE
01.02 CINCINNATI, OH BOGART'S
01.04 CLEVELAND, OH HOUSE OF BLUES
01.05 INDIANAPOLIS, IN EGYPTIAN ROOM AT OLD NATIONAL CENTRE
01.07 DETROIT, MI THE FILLMORE DETROIT
01.08 BUFFALO, NY TOWN BALLROOM
01.09 PITTSBURGH, PA TBD
01.11 PHILADELPHIA, PA THE FILLMORE
01.12 SILVER SPRING, MD THE FILLMORE SILVER SPRING
01.14 BOSTON, MA HOUSE OF BLUES
01.15 SAYREVILLE, NJ STARLAND BALLROOM
01.16 NEW YORK, NY TERMINAL 5
01.18 CHARLOTTE, NC THE FILLMORE CHARLOTTE
01.20 ORLANDO, FL HOUSE OF BLUES
01.21 ATLANTA, GA BUCKHEAD THEATRE
01.22 NASHVILLE, TN MARATHON MUSIC WORKS
01.24 ST. LOUIS, MO THE PAGEANT
01.25 LAWRENCE, KS GRANADA THEATER
02.08 AUSTIN, TX EMO'S
02.09 DALLAS, TX HOUSE OF BLUES
02.11 DENVER, CO SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
02.12 SALT LAKE CITY, UT THE DEPOT
02.14 SEATTLE, WA NEPTUNE THEATRE
02.15 PORTLAND, OR CRYSTAL BALLROOM
02.17 SACRAMENTO, CA ACE OF SPADES
02.18 BERKELEY, CA THE UC THEATRE
02.19 SAN DIEGO, CA HOUSE OF BLUES SAN DIEGO
02.20 ANAHEIM, CA HOUSE OF BLUES
02.22 PHOENIX, AZ THE VAN BUREN
02.23 LOS ANGELES, CA BELASCO THEATER