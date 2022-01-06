Motion City Soundtrack postpone entire ‘Commit This to Memory’ tour due to COVID

Motion City Soundtrack were just about to begin an anniversary tour for Commit This to Memory when they were forced to postpone the first few dates, and now the entire tour has been cancelled after COVID hit the band's touring family. "We took every precaution that we could before, during, and even as we have been stuck in a holding pattern in sunny Chicago since this tour (almost) got started about a week ago," the band wrote. Their full statement reads:

Bummer, but hopefully we'll hear more about rescheduled dates soon.

Meanwhile, MCS frontman Justin Courtney Pierre released three EPs last year, which we included on our list of 40 great punk EPs from 2021.

For more, read our recent interview with Justin.