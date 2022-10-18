Motion City Soundtrack’s Justin Courtney Pierre announces new EP, shares new song

After releasing three solo EPs last year, Motion City Soundtrack vocalist Justin Courtney Pierre has just announced that he'll put out another one before the end of 2022: Permanent Midnight, due December 9 via Epitaph. It was produced and engineered by Jacob Carlson, and lead single "House of Strangers" is a big, catchy, anthemic rock song that's on par with the music MCS were putting out back in the day. (This one in particular has some Jimmy Eat World vibes too.) Check it out below and read Justin's background story on the EP here.

Tracklist

Used To Be Old School

Back At 45

So Beautiful And Difficult

House Of Strangers

You're The Reason