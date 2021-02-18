Motion City Soundtrack’s Justin Courtney Pierre releases new song “Footsteps”

Motion City Soundtrack’s Justin Courtney Pierre has shared "Footsteps," the second single off his upcoming Brett Gurewitz-produced solo EP An Anthropologist On Mars, following "Dying To Know," which we named one of the best punk songs of January. This one's a little longer and more dynamic than the punchy, no-frills lead single -- including a very cool gang vocal bridge -- but like "Dying To Know," it scratches that same power-poppy punk itch that early MCS did. Give it a listen below.

The new EP drops 3/12 via Epitaph.