Mötley Crüe members recovering/training for tour, release live album on limited vinyl

Back in December of 2019, Mötley Crüe announced they'd be reforming for a 2020 stadium tour with Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. Of course, because of COVID, they were forced to postpone the tour, and their return, first to summer of 2021, and then to 2022. Complicating matters further, Vince Neil fell and broke multiple ribs during an October solo show at Monsters On The Mountain Festival in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. He's "on the mend," now, says his bandmate Nikki Sixx, who gave an update to Billboard about Vince's condition. "He was really lucky," Nikki told Billboard. "He said if it wasn't a song that he was playing rhythm guitar on it could've been his head, which would've been a worse injury. The guitar broke his fall. But he'll heal up and we'll be ready to go on tour in June. This tour's been (postponed) twice; We just didn't have enough information at the time, with protocols and all, to go and do a stadium tour. We're all feeling good about it now, and we can't wait, man."

While the tour is not till next year,Nikki says he's almost in prep mode now. Talking to Germany's Radio Bob! recently, he said the band would start rehearsing in May but he'll be starting much sooner. "I start training in December," he told Radio Bob! "Now it's down to hard work, getting ready, getting the band into rehearsal. We rehearse really hard because we will take a song like 'Dr. Feelgood' and while we're building the show — let's just say the show is... all the lights are moving, they're green and they're slowly moving — we'll build a whole intro in and design the lights and the lasers around that. So it's a long process and tedious. So we go to rehearsal and we might need to build in those 32 bars. And then we've gotta work with the lighting and the laser company. And then we've gotta make sure everything is organized so we get our count-ins for where we need to be onstage. So there's so much going on."

Meanwhile, even though their return to the stage is in a matter of months, Mötley Crüe have a vinyl edition of their "final" concert before their cessation of touring contract went into effect, from December 31, 2015 in Los Angeles. We've teamed up with the band for a "Motley merlot" double vinyl pressing of the live album, limited to 650 copies and exclusive to our stores. Pre-order The End - Live in Los Angeles HERE, and see a mock-up and the tracklist below.

You can also order Nikki's memoir, The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx, in the BV shop.

Motley Crue - The End - Live in Los Angeles Tracklist

Side A

Girls, Girls, Girls

Wild Side

Primal Scream

Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.)

Side B

Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)

Rock ‘N’ Roll Part II / Smokin’ In The Boys Room

Looks That Kill

Mutherfucker Of The Year

Side C

In The Beginning/Shout At The Devil

Louder Than Hell

Saints Of Los Angeles

Live Wire

Side D

T.N.T. (Terror ‘N Tinseltown) / Dr.Feelgood

Kickstart My Heart

Home Sweet Home

MOTLEY CRUE: 2022 TOUR

Jun 16 Thu SunTrust Park @ 7:00pm Atlanta, GA, United States

Jun 18 Sat Hard Rock Stadium @ 7:00pm Miami Gardens, FL, United States

Jun 19 Sun The Stadium Tour @ 4:30pm Orlando, FL, United States

Jun 22 Wed Nationals Park @ 7:00pm Washington, DC, United States

Jun 24 Fri Citi Field @ 7:00pm Flushing, NY, United States

Jun 25 Sat Citizens Bank Park @ 7:00pm Philadelphia, PA, United States

Jun 28 Tue Bank of America Stadium @ 7:00pm Charlotte, NC, United States

Jun 30 Thu Nissan Stadium @ 5:00pm Nashville, TN, United States

Jul 2 Sat EverBank Field @ 7:00pm Jacksonville, FL, United States

Jul 5 Tue Busch Stadium @ 5:00pm St Louis, MO, United States

Jul 8 Fri Wrigley Field @ 7:00pm Chicago, IL, United States

Jul 10 Sun Comerica Park @ 7:00pm Detroit, MI, United States

Jul 12 Tue Hersheypark Stadium @ 7:00pm Hershey, PA, United States

Jul 14 Thu FirstEnergy Stadium @ 5:00pm Cleveland, OH, United States

Jul 15 Fri Great American Ballpark @ 5:00pm Cincinnati, OH, United States

Jul 17 Sun American Family Field @ 7:00pm Milwaukee, WI, United States

Jul 19 Tue Kauffman Stadium @ 5:00pm Kansas City, MO, United States

Jul 21 Thu Coors Field @ 7:00pm Denver, CO, United States

Aug 5 Fri Fenway Park @ 7:00pm Boston, MA, United States

Aug 6 Sat Fenway Park @ 5:00pm Boston, MA, United States

Aug 10 Wed The Stadium Tour @ 4:30pm Orchard Park, NY, United States

Aug 12 Fri PNC Park @ 7:00pm Pittsburgh, PA, United States

Aug 14 Sun US Bank Stadium @ 5:00pm Minneapolis, MN, United States

Aug 19 Fri Minute Made Park @ 7:00pm Houston, TX, United States

Aug 21 Sun Alamodome @ 5:00pm San Antonio, TX, United States

Aug 22 Mon Globe Life Park in Arlington @ 7:00pm Arlington, TX, United States

Aug 25 Thu State Farm Stadium @ 7:00pm Phoenix, AZ, United States

Aug 27 Sat SoFi Stadium @ 7:00pm Inglewood, CA, United States

Aug 28 Sun Petco Park @ 7:00pm San Diego, CA, United States

Aug 31 Wed T-Mobile Park @ 7:00pm Seattle, WA, United States

Sep 7 Wed Oracle Park @ 7:00pm San Francisco, CA, United States