Motörhead releasing new live album; watch “Over the Top” live in Berlin

A new live album from Motörhead is on the way. Louder Than Noise... Live in Berlin is due out on April 23 via Silver Lining Music, and you can preorder it on CD, vinyl, and limited edition box set. It was captured at Motörhead's December 5, 2012 show at the Velodrom in Berlin, part of their Kings of the Road tour in support of 2010's The Wörld Is Yours, and you can see the setlist, and a live video of "Over the Top," below.

The show was also the last date of a European run with Anthrax, and members of Anthrax joined Motörhead on stage for the set's final song, "Overkill." Watch fan taken video of that below, as well.

Louder Than Noise... Live in Berlin Tracklisting

I Know How to Die

Damage Case

Stay Clean

Metropolis

Over the Top

Doctor Rock

String Theory

The Chase Is Better Than the Catch

Rock It

You Better Run

The One to Sing the Blues

Going to Brazil

Killed by Death

Ace of Spades

Overkill