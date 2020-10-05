Motörhead selling amazing Lemmy facemasks
You can now sport the iconic mug of late Motörhead frontman Lemmy while staying socially distant with this official "Faces of Lemmy" masks. There are three different options: a smile with Lemmy's less than pearly whites, a closed-mouth stone-faced pose, and the third has a cigarette dangling from his lower lip.
For those surgeons out there, the Motörhead store notes: "These masks are not medical grade and are not meant to take the place of the N95 masks. They are not suitable for use in a surgical setting or where there would be significant exposure to liquid, bodily or other hazardous fluids, use in a clinical setting, or use in the presence of a high-intensity heat source or flammable gas. Please consult your local guidelines for protective face gear."
The "Faces of Lemmy 3-Pack" sells for $20. Check them out below.
Meanwhile, there's a Lemmy biopic in the works.
