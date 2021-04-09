Motörhead share “Rock It” video from new live album (watch)

Motörhead's new live album, Louder Than Noise... Live in Berlin, is due out later this month, on April 23, via Silver Lining Music, and ahead of its release they've shared a new video for "Rock It," which you can watch below. The album was recorded at the band's December 5, 2012 show at the Velodrom in Berlin, part of their Kings of the Road tour in support of 2010's The Wörld Is Yours, and it's a much-appreciated reminder of the experience of being in the middle of a moshing, headbanging, sweaty crowd at a concert.

For more Motörhead, visit our store, where we have vinyl (including Ace of Spaces and the 40th anniversary edition of Overkill), shirts, ReAction Figures and Funko Pops of the world's loudest band.

--

Best Metal Albums of 2020

See the full list of 30 here.