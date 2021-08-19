High on Fire, Midnight, Eyehategod, Cephalic Carnage, Exhorder, Blackwater Holylight, Mothership, Foie Gras, Howling Giant, Creeping Death and more are set to appear on a upcoming Motörhead tribute album. Titled Löve Me Förever: A Tribute to Motörhead, it will be out next year via Psycho Waxx, the new label started by the founders of Psycho Las Vegas.

Some of you might have noticed that all the groups announced for the album are also playing Psycho Las Vegas this weekend, and that's because their songs are going to be recorded during the festival. There's also a planned all-star "Ace of Spades" jam featuring Phil Anselmo (Pantera), Gary Holt (Exodus/Slayer), Chuck Garric (L.A. Guns, Dio, Alice Cooper), Nick Oliveri (QOTSA, Kyuss), Dwid Hellion (Integrity), and more.

You can watch a trailer for Löve Me Förever, starring the one and only Alice Cooper, below, and preorders for the vinyl, which will ship mid-2022, are available now.

