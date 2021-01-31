Motörhead’s ‘Ace of Spades’ & AC/DC’s ‘Highway to Hell’ are Funko Pops

Both Motörhead founder Lemmy Kilmister and AC/DC guitarist Angus Young have been immortalized as 3.75" Funko Pops before, but here are two new figures based on iconic album art. AC/DC's 1979 album Highway to Hell, and Motörhead's 1980 album Ace of Spades, are the latest classic rock albums to get their own vinyl toy renditions. Each features a backdrop of the album art and a vinyl figure in a window display box with hard case; take a look at them above, and get your own copy of both AC/DC and Motörhead in our shop along with the new Devo Funkos that we're selling too.

AC/DC released their first album in 6 years in 2020. It's their first album since vocalist Brian Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd returned to the band, marking the reunion of all surviving Back In Black era members. It also features writing credits on every song by the late Malcolm Young. "This record is pretty much a dedication to Malcolm, my brother," Angus said. "It’s a tribute for him like Back in Black was a tribute to Bon Scott."