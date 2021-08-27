Motörhead’s ‘Overnight Sensation’ celebrating 25 years with green vinyl variant & Lemmy photo

Pre-order Motörhead's 'Overnight Sensation' on green smoke splatter vinyl, bundled with a polaroid print of Lemmy in a package limited to 500 copies.

After a few albums as a four-piece, Motörhead returned to a power trio lineup with Lemmy Kilmister, Phil Campbell, and Mikkey Dee -- the same lineup that lasted until the end of their career -- on their thirteenth album, Overnight Sensation. It came out on October 15, 1996, and in honor of its upcoming twenty-fifth anniversary, we've teamed up with the band for a repress of the album on "green smoke splatter" wax. It comes bundled with a hand-numbered polaroid print of Lemmy, in a package limited to 500 copies and exclusive to our stores. Pre-order yours HERE.

Here's what the vinyl looks like:

And here's a peek at the polaroid:

Pre-order your copy here, and find more Motörhead vinyl and merch in the BV store.