Motown legend Lamont Dozier dies at 81

Legendary Motown songwriter Lamont Dozier has died at age 81. The news was confirmed by his son on Instagram. Cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Dozier was one third of the legendary production team Holland–Dozier–Holland, whose hits included such classics as The Supremes' "Baby Love", "Stop! In the Name of Love", "You Keep Me Hangin' On"," "Where Did Our Love Go," "Come See About Me," and more; the Four Tops' "Baby I Need Your Loving" and "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)," "Reach Out I'll Be There," and more; Martha and the Vandellas' "Heat Wave"; Marvin Gaye's "How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)"; and several others.

After leaving Holland–Dozier–Holland in 1973, Dozier led a solo career and continued writing with other artists, scoring another No. 1 hit in 1989 with Phil Collins' "Two Hearts." Holland-Dozier-Holland were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Rest in peace, Lamont Dozier.