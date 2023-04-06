Mount Eerie announces tour, will preview songs from upcoming album

After re-activating The Microphones for a new album in 2020 and a tour after that, Phil Elverum released a new Mount Eerie song on a 7e.p. Records compilation in late 2022, and now he revealed he's working on a new Mount Eerie album--his first proper album under the moniker since 2018's Now Only (and also following the 2019 Mount Eerie & Julie Doiron album)--and he announced a tour that will find him performing songs from the new album. He says he'll be performing as a duo because he's "growing concerned that we may be already too tight as a band." The tour includes shows in Philly, Brooklyn, Upstate NY, Chicago, and several cities in Europe.

The Brooklyn show is his Long Play Festival show on May 6 at Pioneer Works. All dates are listed below.

Last year, the Phil Elverum documentary There's No End was released. Watch that and stream "Huge Fire" from the 7e.p. Records comp:

Mount Eerie -- 2023 Tour Dates

05-05 Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church Sanctuary @

05-06 Brooklyn, NY - Pioneer Works (Long Play Festival)

05-07 Round Top, NY - Glen Falls House $

05-09 Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music

05-28 Brussels, Belgium - l'Ancienne Belgique

05-29 Brussels, Belgium - l'Ancienne Belgique

05-31 Genk, Belgium - Sint-Albertus

06-01 Cologne, Germany - Urania Theatre

06-10 Cork, Ireland - Seanie Buttons

06-11 Dublin, Ireland - Whelan’s %

06-13 London, England - Grand Junction

06-15 Helsinki, Finland - Temppeliaukio Church

06-22 Copenhagen, Denmark - Poesiens Hus

@ with Karl Blau and Country Gravel

$ with Emily Sprague instrumental

% with Goodtime John